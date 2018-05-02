Charlie James Chartrand – January 18, 1943 – April 21, 2018



In loving memory of Charlie James Chartrand, born to Albert and Julia Chartrand of Duck Bay, Manitoba, who passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Dryden Regional Health Centre with his family by his side.

Charlie is survived by his sister; Christine McKay, brothers; John, Tom and Arthur (Kathy) Chartrand as well as numerous neices and nephews.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents; Albert and Julia Chartrand, brothers; Clarence and Wilfred St. Goddard, George, Roderick, Joseph and David Chartrand and nephew; Robert McKay.

Charlie was born in Duck Bay, Manitoba and moved with his family to Oxdrift, Ontario in 1957 at the age of 14. He worked hard all his life and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He spent many years in the Kenora area and made many friends wherever he was. Charlie’s favourite things were kids and animals, especially his dogs.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Charlie’s life will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Dryden Community Funeral Home with a luncheon to follow.

Interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made to the Second Chance Pet Network through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden, ON, P8N 2X3.

