Are you prepared to be a scout or scout leader?

Scouts Canada is gearing up to return to Dryden and Area Support Manager for the Ken Kee area Erika Maguire recently made the trip to town. She says she is excited by the expansion of Scouts and they recently started a new group in Niverville, Manitoba.

“We get out for lots of camping trips as troops and as individual units but also as larger groups as well. There’s a big camp coming up in the first weekend of June at Rushing River provincial park for all the groups in the Ken Kee area, and actually a couple of groups are coming out from Winnipeg as well, so it’s really nice to see kids from all over getting together.”

Maguire says the response has been great in Dryden and St. Luke’s Anglican Church has agreed to offer a meeting space for the troops.

Area Commissioner for the Ken Kee area Dustin Mason was also in Dryden for the information session and he is excited to have Dryden bring the area together.

“It will be nice to have the Dryden group restarted because they are a central location for the groups we have in the area,” said Mason. “We have a bunch of groups in Kenora that run events throughout the year including the Cub car races, we run an area camp there where all the groups come down for the weekend and right now we have another group in Sioux Lookout so Dryden would be kind of the central point if we wanted to run an event out of Dryden it would be a nice central point for everyone to meet.”