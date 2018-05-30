Matilda (Tillie) Singbeil – April 20, 1927 – May 18, 2018

It is with great sorrow that we, the family of Tillie Singbeil, announce her passing in the early hours of May 18, 2018 at Dryden Regional Health Centre at the age of 91.

Tillie married Irwin Edward Singbeil on March 16, 1946 and together they raised five daughters. She was a fabulous homemaker and cook, providing her family with a steady supply of perogies and baked goods.

Mom’s love of crocheting, knitting, embroidering, and sewing kept her mind sharp as a tack until the end. No pattern ever challenged Mom; she provided her family with many heirloom pieces to enjoy and treasure.

Most of all, Mom’s greatest treasure, love and pride, was her family.

She will be sadly missed by: Judy (Ron) Boomhower, Donna (Martin) Dykalski, Barbara Parke, Brenda (Milt) Davis, Tammy (Bill) Anderson. Grandchildren; Jennifer Rathwell, Candice Hendry, Elizabeth (John) Obelienius, Michael (Stephanie) Dykalski, Kristen Dykalski (Mike Vogel), Darcy (Carol Lynn) Parke, Paula (Cory) Kohut, Lori (Dave) Godspodyn, Kristie (Pat) Smith, Curt (Tracy) Thompson.

In addition, 16 great-grandchildren.

Mom is also survived by siblings Bernice, Jane, Shirley and Wayne.

She was predeceased by her husband Irwin on April 4, 1980, and son-in-law Victor Parke on January 5, 2018, sister Olga and brother Paul.

There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. A private family Celebration of Life and interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if family and friends so desire, donations may be made to DRHC CT Scan Fund through Stevens Funeral Homes, PO Box 412, Dryden, ON P8N 2Z1.

Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca.

*Love you to infinity and beyond Mom/Nan*

