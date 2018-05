Local schools back on track – Results and Gallery

Dryden High School hosted the Harry McMaster Classic 2018 last week for both elementary and high school athletes from across the region.

The meet included shot put, long jump and many other track and field events. Dryden schools had a strong showing.

Listed are the events where local schools finished first and their results.

Girls 100 Meter Dash High School – Terry Cynthia, Dryden High – 13.09

Girls 100 Meter Dash – Saige MacLeod, Open Roads School – 13.12

Girls 800 Meter Run High School – Lambert Maddie, Dryden High – 2:32.00

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay – Open Roads School – 5:30.69

Boys 100 Meter Dash High School – Jarrett Hicks, Dryden High – 10.93

Boys 100 Meter Dash – Carver Trist, Open Roads School – 12.33

Boys 400 Meter Dash – Carver Trist, Open Roads School – 1:04.95

Boys 400 Meter Run High School – David Powel, Dryden High – 45.00

Boys 800 Meter Run High School – Mason Brown, Dryden High – 2:14.00

Boys 1500 Meter Run High School – Mason Brown, Dryden High – 5:04.51

Boys 1500 Meter Run – Ethan Cook, Open Roads School – 5:52.54

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay – Open Roads School – 58.97

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay High School – Dryden High – 48.09

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay – Open Roads School – 5:07.36

Boys 800 Sprint Medley – Open Roads School – 2:05.90

Boys Long Jump – Dominic Morriseau, Open Roads School – 4.47m

Boys Triple Jump – Landin Friesen, St. Joseph’s School – 7.67m

Boys Triple Jump High School – Nicholas Peters, Dryden High – 10.42m

Mixed 3000 Meter Run High School – Nicholas Peters, Dryden High – 12:24.31