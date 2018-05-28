Eagles Girls rolling in NorWOSSA Soccer

It was a busy day for NorWOSSA soccer in Dryden on Wednesday as the Eagles hosted the Beaver Brae Broncos and the Fort Frances Muskies.

The Dryden Eagles won three of four games on home turf. Dryden swept their two games against Beaver Brae with a score of 4-0 on the Girls side and 3-1 for the Boys.

The Eagles Girls picked up the third win defeating Fort Frances 1-0 with Tori Kelly scoring the lone goal.

The Boys dropped their game 2-1 to the Fort Frances team with Adam West finding the back of the net for Dryden.