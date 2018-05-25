Stolen Plates Lead Police to Recover Stolen Van

On May 14, 2018 Dryden Police received a report of stolen licence plates from the parking lot of Eagles Landing. Police learned that a light coloured minivan pulled up to the victim’s car and a suspect removed the plates.

On May 16, 2018, police observed the stolen plates on a silver minivan travelling on Orvis

Avenue. As a result of the van being stopped, police learned that the 2018 Dodge Caravan had been reported by Enterprise Car Rental.

The driver is a 22 year old resident of Wabigoon.

Upon arrest, police also recovered a small quantity of methamphetamines.

They were charged with the following offences;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000-in Canada Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000-In Canada Obstruct Peace Officer Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance-Methamphetamine Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition Fail to Comply with Undertaking x2 Drive motor vehicle no Licence Use plate not authorized for vehicle

They are set to appear at a bail hearing on Friday May 18, 2018 in Sioux Lookout.