Stolen Plates Lead Police to Recover Stolen Van

On May 14, 2018 Dryden Police received a report of stolen licence plates from the parking lot of Eagles Landing. Police learned that a light coloured minivan pulled up to the victim’s car and a suspect removed the plates.

On May 16, 2018, police observed the stolen plates on a silver minivan travelling on Orvis
Avenue. As a result of the van being stopped, police learned that the 2018 Dodge Caravan had been reported by Enterprise Car Rental.

The driver is a 22 year old resident of Wabigoon.

Upon arrest, police also recovered a small quantity of methamphetamines.

They were charged with the following offences;

  1. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000-in Canada
  2. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000-In Canada
  3. Obstruct Peace Officer
  4. Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance-Methamphetamine
  5. Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  6. Fail to Comply with Undertaking x2
  7. Drive motor vehicle no Licence
  8. Use plate not authorized for vehicle

They are set to appear at a bail hearing on Friday May 18, 2018 in Sioux Lookout.

