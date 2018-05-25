23rd Annual Mini Pow Wow

The rain moved the annual Dryden High School Mini Pow Wow inside but that couldn’t dampen the celebrations.

This year marks the 23rd Mini Pow Wow at the school and the day was kicked off by the Migisi Sahgaigan School Fiddlers.

Sagkeeng’s Finest once again visited the pow wow showcasing their dance moves that won them Canada’s Got Talent. The group then took time to teach the youngsters in attendance how to do their special jig.

Leonard Skye, who founded the high school pow wow when he was still a teacher was on hand to speak before the Grand Entry kicked off.

Students from all across the region came to participate and honour the culture of the areas original inhabitants.

Behind the scenes the high school’s Food and Nutrition class were preparing bannock burgers and tacos to feed lunch to all the hungry participants.