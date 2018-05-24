Paul Kirkpatrick Livingston – July 18, 1951 – May 11, 2018

In loving memory of Paul Kirkpatrick Livingston who passed away at the Dryden Regional Health Centre on Friday May 11, 2018 with his family by his side.

Paul was born in Dryden on July 18, 1951. He attended Oxdrift Public School and Dryden High School.

Paul received his Nursing degree in Kenora where for a time he worked in different hospitals, Lake of the Woods Hospital, Pinecrest Home, Sioux Lookout Hospital, and etc. Later he joined the Armed Forces where he retired 20 odd years ago.

Moving back to Dryden he took a job as Safeway Gas Manager which he retired from last year. Paul was predeceased by his parents John and Margaret (Peggy) Livingston, brother George, brother-in-law Brian Beacham, nephews Wayne and Bradley.

Paul will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Angela (Nigel) Murphey, Kandis Livingston, granddaughter Arianna, siblings Robin (Sharon), Margaret Beacham, Brian, David (Louann), Ken (Helga), Jim and sister-in-law Pat, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. In compliance with Paul’s wishes there will be no service.

There will be a family and close friend gathering at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Lung Association through Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1.

Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca

I believe there are angels among us Sent down to us from somewhere up above They come to you and me in our darkest hours To show us how to live, to teach us how to give To guide us with the light of love.