Norma Griffiths Lyle (Nee Fenwick) – October 26, 1922 – May 16, 2018

Norma Griffiths Lyle (Nee Fenwick) was born October 26, 1922 in a farm house in Griffin Saskatchewan with a doctor and nurse in attendance.

She passed away peacefully Wednesday May 16, 2018.

Norma got her education in Griffin Saskatchewan to grade 8. In 1937 due to the depression, she and her family moved to Oxdrift. She got her grade 9 in Oxdrift.

Norma was a housekeeper for Jack and Mae Skene at a young age.

Norma dated Tom Griffiths and they married June 24, 1942. Tom went to war in the Air Force in 1943, He returned in 1944 and they farmed on Griffiths road for 36 years in a very friendly close community. They gad 2 boys Gordon (Lynda) and Doug.

Norma worked part time for Fotheringhams General Store, Fire Center and Egli’s Sheep Farm. She was a member of Oxdrift Women’s Institute and Oxdrift United Church. Always doing hobbies in her “Spare” time.

Tom passed away suddenly in February 1979.

Norma was alone on the farm till 1987 when she met and married Gordon Lyle and moved to Dryden where she was welcomed into another family. They enjoyed 23 years of marriage.

Norma was very proud of her four grandchildren Patrick, Shannon, Paula and Blaire. Step children Karen, Larry, Verna and step grandchildren Becky, Ian, Jayme, Sachin, Aryan and 10 great grandchildren Dayna, Darian, Kaedyn, Tyler, Conley, Phoenix, Emmett, Griffin, Mason and Emma.

Norma’s family would like to thank everyone for their visits, care and concern to her while she was in hospital. Sincerely appreciated.

