Kenora District Services Board to conduct first Kenora District Period Prevalence Count of Homelessness

Through the support of the Ministry of Housing, the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) has begun conducting its first Period Prevalence Count (PPC) of homelessness in each of the nine municipalities of the Kenora District.

The results of this project will help Ontario and local governments to better understand the scale and nature of homelessness in order to prevent and reduce it proactively. Homelessness has become a progressively complex issue in the Kenora District.

Many people experiencing homelessness at some point in their lives do not make use of conventional facilities; such as emergency or transitional shelters, making it difficult to plan for appropriate services and supports accurately. The objective of the initiative is to collect information about those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in the region.

Provincial priorities to be enumerated are chronicity, frequency and reasoning for being homeless; age, race and gender identity and; factors that impact homelessness.

“Homelessness is a challenge that all of our communities struggle with. In order to address it, we must first understand what it looks like and what it means to be homeless. This initiative will help our communities to better understand and quantify homelessness,” says Henry Wall, Chief Administrative Officer of the KDSB.

Through the month of May, the KDSB and community partners will conduct the PPC in each of our communities.

The KDSB will use the results from the PPC for future service planning and results will be available to local agencies, local government, and the general public through a report that will be presented at a community forum and on the KDSB website.

This project will allow communities to gain a better understanding of the multi-faceted issues related to forms of homelessness in the Kenora District.