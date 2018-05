A Glamorous Evening

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Dryden Memorial Arena was full of glamorous women this Mothers’ Day weekend as the annual tradition of Shake Your Booty returned for another year.

The theme this year was Old Hollywood Glamour and all in attendance were dressed to the nines for an evening of fun and elegance.

All the money raised from the event will go to support cancer treatment programs at the Dryden Regional Health Centre.