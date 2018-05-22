DNFC updates on Homeward Bound project

The Dryden Urban Indigenous Homeward Bound project continues to move ahead with their goal of providing wraparound services to help unemployed and underemployed indigenous mother led families to earn college diplomas, start careers and achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Last week executive director of the Dryden Native Friendship Centre Sally Ledger addressed the Rotary club of Dryden to give updates and further inform about the project.

A few goals of the project include, increased independence and quality of life, improved health, increased involvement in education and the community, just to name a few. Ledger is looking forward now to other parts of the project as well as her own retirement.

“We’re going to be establishing an industry council this year,” explained Ledger.

“We just hired a new staff person, Shana Hansson, as a community liaison developer and part of her role will be establishing an industry council and that is going to be dependent on people like the Rotary, the private business, to come to the table to work with us and help mentor and access resources for our ingenious women. So the Rotary club, chamber of commerce and public sector are going to be a target for us this year coming up to recruit and engage them into our program.”

Ledger will be leaving her position in June, she says she came to the DNFC in 2009 for a two year contract and now she is ready for a break. She still plans to help out and be a part of the community.

The new executive director, Cheryl Edwards, started her new job on May 7. Edwards is originally from Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and has a background in social work and health services.

“I’m very glad to have Sally who is mentoring me over the next two months during the transition and also looking to the strategic plan that was implemented and chosen by the community as well,” said Edwards.

“I really look forward to bringing more cultural components and more indigenous flavour to a lot of the programs and moving forward with the vision and the needs of the community because those have been identified and Sally has done a fantastic job in implementing a lot of those things and exceeding our goals.”