Ella May Ramsay – 1931-2018

In loving memory of Ella Ramsay who passed away on May 6, 2018 with her family by her side.

Ella is survived by 3 children and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ella worked most of her life as a bartender in Winnipeg and at the Tree Nursery for the last few years in Dryden.

She truly enjoyed reading and going on gambling bus tours to various places. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.

There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made to Autism Canada through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, P8N 2X3 Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Ramsay