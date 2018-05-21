Eagles’ Soccer Season Underway

The High School ‘AA’ Soccer season officially kicked off last Wednesday in Fort Frances.

The Dryden Eagles picked up three wins on opening day.

The Eagles Boys and Girls both posted 3-0 wins over the Beaver Brae Broncos in Fort Frances.

The Eagles Girls also earned a 3-1 win over the Muskies while on the boys side the Muskies overtook the Eagles 5-0.

Both teams were in Kenora for the Beaver Brae Broncos Challenge Cup. Both teams finished fourth over the weekend.

On the boys side the Eagles came up short in a 1-0 game against the host Beaver Brae Broncos in the bronze medal game and the Dryden Girls fell 2-1 to Miles Mac in the third place game.

The Eagles resumed NORWOSSA regular season action at home for regular games on May 16.