Eagles’ Soccer Season Underway

The High School ‘AA’ Soccer season officially kicked off last Wednesday in Fort Frances.

Payton Boyko challenges a Muskie player for the ball during the opening match of the season.
Photo By Jamie Mountain / Fort Frances Times

The Dryden Eagles picked up three wins on opening day.

The Eagles Boys and Girls both posted 3-0 wins over the Beaver Brae Broncos in Fort Frances.

The Eagles Girls also earned a 3-1 win over the Muskies while on the boys side the Muskies overtook the Eagles 5-0.

Both teams were in Kenora for the Beaver Brae Broncos Challenge Cup.  Both teams finished fourth over the weekend.

On the boys side the Eagles came up short in a 1-0 game against the host Beaver Brae Broncos in the bronze medal game and the Dryden Girls fell 2-1 to Miles Mac in the third place game.

The Eagles resumed NORWOSSA regular season action at home for regular games on May 16.

 

