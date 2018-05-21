Dryden GM Ice Dogs coach reflects on Dudley

With the town still buzzing from an amazing home town tournament Dryden GM Ice Dogs coach Kurt Walsten took some time to look back at his team’s final games and the Dudley Hewitt Cup in Dryden.

“When I talked to people that were there from Hockey Canada they said that’s the best run Dudley, just the experience. What they thought it was going to be coming to Dryden and what they got when they were here, they said it was really good so that’s all positive stuff,” said Walsten.

The coach added that the whole team of volunteers did a great job to make it sun smoothly and teams were impressed by the treatment they received. From preparing and serving food early in the morning to late at night the volunteer team kept the show running smoothly.

“This was my third one in four years. It’s always nice playing at home because you got your home fans, you eat your food, and you’ve got your own bed,” said Walsten. “The way they ran it here it was first class.”

The Ice Dogs coach was happy to see his team win the round robin and advance to the finals but he had hoped his season leading goal scorers could have found the back of the net more during the tournament.

Walsten says he saw a good team in his final opponent the Ontario Junior Hockey League champion Wellington Dukes. “Wellington behaved themselves; good coach you know Druce he played, I think he played 8-10 years in the NHL, he coached the team last year that won the Royal Bank Cup so they’re a good coached team,” said Walsten.

“They’re a very skilled team, a quick team, they played five games in five days and to come out of there and win in our rink in front of 2000 people you take your hats off to them.”