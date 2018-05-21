City eyes taxi changes

Council has directed staff to bring forward a by-law amendment for an increase to rates charged by taxi operators in the city.

The increase was one of several recommendations put forward by City Clerk Debra Kincaid at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting that were related to transportation in the city.

The other recommendations included a new Request for Proposals from the community for up to two additional taxi vehicle licenses and to bring forward a by-law amendment for the implementation of a Designated Ride Service under the Taxi Bylaw.

Kincaid also recommended that staff undertake research and conduct reviews of for-hire ride options/models, including taxis, ride-sharing services like Uber and other transportation services such as Uride and consideration for deregulation of fares.

George’s Taxi put forward the suggestion of the rate increase for an initial rate of $5.25 and an incremental rate of $0.26 that started the discussion. “We submitted the request back in February, mostly due to the minimum wage increase, that was the big one. Of course other costs have gone up, we’re three or four years since our last increase and that’s a long time to be riding on the same rates,” said George’s Taxi Manager Marie Timm.

Timm cited other expenditures such as insurance and the rising price of fuel as a reason for an increase. The second issue revolved around additional taxi licenses in the city.

Councilor Norm Bush said that with a changing demographic more licenses may be required and councilor Nick Beyak hoped to see the process streamlined. Dryden currently has six vehicles licenses under George’s Taxi and three vehicle licenses under Cabbie’s Taxi Service.

The city has received several requests for additional vehicle licenses from both local taxicab owners and another member of the public. The taxi companies are advising of the need for additional licenses for their fleet due to increased demand at peak times, an increased demand for out of town travel, to accommodate special events and to maintain response levels due to vehicle maintenance and repair times.

The report also stated Dryden has been approached by Uride, which is currently operating in Thunder Bay, who indicated their intention to expand and operate in the area. The company is similar to Uber in that it allows users to order rides using a smartphone app. However, Uride services are provided by local companies, rather than by ordinary citizens.

Dryden does not currently have any type of shared ride type licensing available as an option under the taxi by-law.