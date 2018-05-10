GALLERY: Stars, hide your fires

St. Joseph’s School presented two showings of ‘Macbeth for Kids’ an adaptation of the Shakespeare classic this past weekend in the school’s gymnasium.

Written by Canadian teacher Lois Burdett, ‘Macbeth for Kids’ is written in rhyming couplets and was performed by an enthusiastic group of students.

Entry to the play was accepted in the form of donations to the CT Scan Fund at the Dryden Regional Hospital.

The play was directed by Wendy Kennedy and Christine Nerino.