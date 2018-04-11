Rotary donates to school Hockey Skills program



By Michael Christianson

The Dryden Hockey Canada Skills Academy will have more equipment this year thanks to a sizeable donation to program from Dryden Rotary.

Teacher and coach Bill Reid spoke to the Rotary Club last week about the program that has been running at New Prospect School since 2015 and was surprised when after he spoke he was presented with a giant cheque.

“I’m just shocked,” said Reid. “I’m so thrilled because we can use that $4000 for equipment that we don’t have right now, we can take that into the future and it’s going to be good for the kids who don’t have financial backing to get equipment.”

Reid added that there are a number of students who still need equipment and that New Prospect School would happily accept any donations including skates, sticks, helmets and pads.

The Hockey Canada Skills Academy is a complete program that includes academics, hockey skills, off-ice strength and conditioning, mental training, and personal and team development. It has proven to be a great program for those students wanting to enhance their current skill set and also provides an opportunity to introduce the game to students new to hockey who want to play for the first time. The Academy is open to all students in grades 7 and 8. The program operates during the school day, from September to April each year.

Reid says he’s seen a number of success stories in the program and he highlighted the development of current Kenora ‘AAA’ Midget Thistles forward Ben Hackl.

Hackl will be attending the NCAA Showcase later this summer, giving him a chance to present his skills on a larger stage.