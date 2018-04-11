Night Rider

Ice on Wabigoon Lake seems to be going nowhere fast as cooler than seasonal temperatures persist into April. The earliest ice-out date, April 10, dates back to 2010 while the latest recorded date for lake ice, May 24, was recorded in 1950. For now, it’s a chance for the Observer’s editor to explore the lake with a fat-tired mountain bike. This image is a composite of several photographs made while piloting a bike around a small island with LED lights. Photo illustration by Chris Marchand