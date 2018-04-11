Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Night Rider

Featured Posts — 11 April 2018
Ice on Wabigoon Lake seems to be going nowhere fast as cooler than seasonal temperatures persist into April. The earliest ice-out date, April 10, dates back to 2010 while the latest recorded date for lake ice, May 24, was recorded in 1950. For now, it’s a chance for the Observer’s editor to explore the lake with a fat-tired mountain bike. This image is a composite of several photographs made while piloting a bike around a small island with LED lights.      Photo illustration  by Chris Marchand

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

