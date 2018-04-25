JoyCon returning bigger and better for second year

By Michael Christianson

Dryden’s pop culture fandom charity convention is returning for its second year and this year the event will offer two days of fun filled panels, demonstrations, and more.

JoyCon was so successful in its inaugural year that this year they are adding four more rooms at the Best Western as well as the extra day.

“This whole thing is a learning process for myself and the team that is working with me,” said organizer Andy McIsaac. “We still got lots of kinks to work out but we feel that we’re really adding a whole lot more to the table this year than last and we’ll continue to grow it bigger and better every year.”

JoyCon will offer something for everyone with an inner geek and this year boasts more artists, sculptures, authors and even a 3D printer expert.

At the heart of JoyCon is charity, last year the event raised $8500 which was donated to the Dryden Dream Believers and Children’s Miracle Network; this year they plan to again keep the money local by donating to the Dryden CT Scan Fund.

McIsaac says the planning for year two started the day the first convention ended and this year has been built on a lot of planning and preparation.

“We’re counting on all kinds of help from all kinds of great folks from the community and last year lots of people stepped up to the plate and this year is no different,” said McIsaac. “We’ve had lots more interest this year from people wanting to help run JoyCon which has been a blessing for sure because this thing is starting to become quite an animal.”

JoyCon attracted people from across northern Ontario and beyond last year and this year hopes to bring more people to town as well as get locals out to experience something different.

“What better place to be for Drydenites in late May, with winter a distant memory and summer right around the corner, than at another JoyCon event at the Best Western? The City of Dryden welcomes the opportunity for citizens to both enjoy themselves and help support fundraising efforts of our Regional Health Centre,” said Mayor Greg Wilson. “Thanks also to local business sponsors and organizers of this year’s event!”

JoyCon will be up and running May 26 and opening both days at 10 a.m.