GM Ice Dogs heading to SIJHL finals



By Dryden Observer Staff

For the fourth straight year the Dryden GM Ice Dogs will compete in the SIJHL finals for the Bill Salonen Cup.

On Thursday night in Fort Frances the Ice Dogs had a chance to sweep the Fort Frances Lakers after having gone up three games to none.

Adam Withers opened the scoring for the Lakers on a power play. Dryden answered back with two seconds left in the period to tie it up; Trevor Kavanaugh scored the goal on the power play.

In the second period Dakotah Woods got the Dogs on top but penalties in the second period would prove costly as Fort Frances scored three unanswered power play goals to leave the second period 4-2 for the home team.

Two more quick goals in the third period extended the Lakers lead before Evan Walls scored one more for the Ice Dogs. It would not prove enough to gain a win as the Dryden GM Ice Dogs fell 6-3.

Back at home on Sunday the Ice Dogs seemed in top form, scoring three goals in under six minutes from Woods, Jacen Bracko and Cory Dennis.

Ian Tookenay got the Lakers on the board but Malcolm Huemmert answered back 16 seconds later, and then Bracko scored 12 seconds after that.

Jaedin Ness added another for Fort Frances before the game had to be slowed down. It was a very physical game and a panel of glass in the arena paid the price as an errant skate popped a hole through it causing a delay while the arena staff put in a new panel.

Back in action in the second period Huemmert popped one in early and Eric Stout added another towards the end of the frame.

In the third the Ice Dogs continued to pile on the goals with Tristan Simm and Evan Walls both scoring unassisted.

Conner Mowatt capped off the game with his first goal of the playoffs to secure a 10-2 victory for the Ice Dogs, securing their spot in the finals.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs will take on the Thunder Bay North Stars in the final after they went up four games to one against the Thief River Falls Norskies.

