GALLERY: Broadway Dreams — Stage Door Studio’s Spring Recital

Stage Door Studio dance students Clara Wilkinson (left) and Kaia Larsen display fantastic showmanship in front of a sold-out audience during their Broadway-inspired dance numbers, staged at The Centre, April 21.
The dancers of Stage Door Studio staged their annual Spring Recital in fron of a packed auditorium, Saturday. This year’s theme explored Broadway-inspired dance routines and several solo pieces performed by senior dancers. Photos by Chris Marchand
Ballet students perform in a Sound of Music inspired performance.
Maya Oversby performs her Senior Solo dance.
Rhiannon Lee performs her Senior Solo dance.
Delta Thistle handsprings past her fellow hip-hop dancers in a Wizard of Oz number.