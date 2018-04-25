Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

GALLERY: Broadway Dreams — Stage Door Studio’s Spring Recital

25 April 2018
Stage Door Studio dance students Clara Wilkinson (left) and Kaia Larsen display fantastic showmanship in front of a sold-out audience during their Broadway-inspired dance numbers, staged at The Centre, April 21.

The dancers of Stage Door Studio staged their annual Spring Recital in fron of a packed auditorium, Saturday. This year’s theme explored Broadway-inspired dance routines and several solo pieces performed by senior dancers.         Photos by Chris Marchand

Ballet students perform in a Sound of Music inspired performance.

Maya Oversby performs her Senior Solo dance.

Rhiannon Lee performs her Senior Solo dance.

Delta Thistle handsprings past her fellow hip-hop dancers in a Wizard of Oz number.

 

