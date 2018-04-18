Fire alarm at Princess Court

By Dryden Observer Staff

It was a close call at Princess Court as Dryden Fire Service members found a pile of charred debris in a private room after receiving a fire call from the long-term care home, Sunday night.

Nurses successfully extinguished the fire prior to Dryden Fire Service’s arrival on the scene. Crews removed the debris, and had to ventilate the smoke out of the vicinity as a result.

“We treat all long-term care facility fires seriously, which have special provisions regarding fire safety,” said Dryden Fire Service Chief, Ryan Murrell.

“Staff at Princess Court did a remarkable job of extinguishing this fire, and followed their fire safety plan to ensure safety of these individuals inside.” said Fire Chief Ryan Murrell.

This incident has been reported to the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management (OFMEM) for investigation.