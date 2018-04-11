Dryden teams defend home turf in Last Chance tourney

The 28th Dryden Last Chance hockey tournament was another success in Dryden over the weekend.

Twenty-three teams from across Northwestern Ontario competed for bragging rights in their respective divisions.

In the Women’s Final, the Dryden Inferno defeated the Kenora Blades 6-1.

In the Men’s 35+ Final, the NAPA Devils defeated the Edward Jones Millionaires 3-2

In the Men’s 45+ Final, the Lindgren Old Dawgs defeated Copperfin 4-3.

Tournament organizers would like to thank all the out of towners who traveled to compete.

Above: Friday night action between the Lough Electric Bulldogs and the Old Aces. Shaun Bishop looks for the puck he managed to sneak past the Old Aces goaltender. Photo by Chris Marchand