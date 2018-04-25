Dryden Quilt Show, April 28-29 — It Takes A Village

Submitted by Marjorie Salavich

The Sunset Country Quilters Guild takes pride in exhibiting quilted articles in their Quilt Shows. This is not your grandmother’s quilting! You will be dazzled by the variety and types of quilting on display.

As quilt show participants, we muster up our courage and put our best efforts on display for all to see, exposing our quilts to the critique of complete strangers who seem to find the flaws and make comparisons. The advantages to entering a show are learning from the constructive comments, and accepting compliments in order to become a better quilter.

The only prize awarded at the Dryden Quilt Show is the “Viewers’ Choice” award which is awarded as the result of anonymous voting taking place by the viewing public during the first day of the show. The “Anna May Krassilowsky Viewer’s Choice Award” is presented by the guild in memory of one of our founding members, Anna May Krassilowsky, a dedicated and talented quilter.

It takes a village to arrange the largest quilt show in northwestern Ontario, and the Dryden members are up for the task. The Sunset Country Quilters Guild (www.sunsetcountryquilters.org) begins planning one year in advance, and for this year’s show – April 28 & 29, 2018 – we began planning in the spring of 2017. From maintaining our guild website and Facebook page, to making the Guild’s Raffle Quilt, selling raffle tickets, creating and donating items for the Miniature Quilts Auction, assembling the Penny Auction, planning the banquet including a Guest Speaker, coordinating workshops, setting up the Tea Room, organizing vendors, and administering marketing campaigns, the list goes on… our volunteer members have been busy.

As show time draws near, the Registrar manages the online registration, then, once the quilts arrive at the Dryden Fairground’s Agricultural Complex, several working committees take action. Receiving the items requires a small team of dedicated individuals – coordinating printed details, labelling quilts, and ensuring that the quilts are properly handled. Then the challenge of displaying each entry in a flattering way begins as they must pay attention to the size, colours, and style of every item.

Without this community of volunteers our Quilt Show would not experience the success for which it has become recognized. Attendees come from miles around, stay in our hotels, dine in our restaurants, and shop in local businesses, returning home feeling motivated, inspired, and with colourful stories to tell.

Dryden’s “Autumn Splendor” Quilt Show – $5 – Fairgrounds – Saturday, April 28th 10-5 / Sunday, April 29th, 10-4.