Domtar donates $30K for CT Scan



By Dryden Observer Staff

Domtar Dryden Mill Manager Jim Blight presented a cheque for the company’s donation of $30,000 to the Dryden Regional Health Services Foundation last week.

Domtar’s donation is a boost to the hospital’s fundraising campaign to replace the medical imaging unit which took 5,000 medical images for 2,000 patients last year.

“Domtar is committed to investing in the greater Dryden community where our mill operates, and to promoting health and wellness—as it is one of our core community investment pillars,” said Blight. “The Dryden Regional Health Centre is a pivotal institution that we are so grateful for, and we hope that Domtar’s donation will help the hospital continue to serve the people in our community and the surrounding region.”

DRHC President and CEO Wade Petranik offers his thanks.

“It’s particularly important to us to continue to provide safe, effective and compassionate care when our patients are experiencing an illness—and access to diagnosis and treatment options in our home communities not only means timeliness for results; it means that our patients don’t have to leave Dryden or their families to travel to larger or neighbouring centres for specialized services like CT scans,” said Petranik.