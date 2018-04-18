Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Sports & Recreation — 18 April 2018
‘Dogs, Stars split first two games of SIJHL final

Eric Stout digs deep on the defense trying to bury a goal Saturday night at the Dryden Memorial Arena. Photo by Michael Christianson


By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs and the Thunder Bay North Stars played a pair of games at the Memorial Arena this weekend to kick off the SIJHL Finals.

On Saturday, Jacen Bracko opened the scoring less than a minute and a half into the game to get Dryden the lone goal of the first period.

In the second period Thunder Bay answered back with two goals from Owen Belisle and Bradley Thrower respectively. 

With less than three minutes to go in the third Ted Davis scored unassisted to force extra time.

12:15 into overtime Davis scored again to secure a game one win.

Sunday saw another early lead for the Dryden GM Ice Dogs with Trevor Kavanaugh scoring less than two minutes into the game; again the only goal of the first period.

In the second Kris Hamlin struck first before Thrower and Ryan Mignault added tallies for the North Stars.

In the third period Troy Sherman scored unassisted with less than five minutes left in the game to take the lead. The Thunder Bay North Stars would win the game 3-2 in regulation to tie the series.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs are in Thunder Bay for a pair of games Tuesday and Wednesday, the results of which were not available at press time, and will return to Dryden for Game 5 on Friday, April 20.

