Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Children’s Delight presents ‘Jillian Jiggs’

Culture & Events — 04 April 2018
Children’s Delight presents ‘Jillian Jiggs’


Performers (from left) Ian Goff, Jemma Robinson and Christina Leonard of To Be Determined Theatre Company perform their production of ‘Jillian Jiggs’.  A combination of authour Phoebe Gilman best known stories in her Jillian Jiggs line of books for children.
The Dryden Children’s Delight Series has one more show in its 2017-18 season, welcoming Mexican/Caribbean music and dance troupe Cascada de Flores and their show ‘The Tree and the Donkey Who Loved To Sing’ — May 4, 6:30 p.m. at The Centre. Photo by Chris Marchand

Share

Related Articles

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook