Children’s Delight presents ‘Jillian Jiggs’



Performers (from left) Ian Goff, Jemma Robinson and Christina Leonard of To Be Determined Theatre Company perform their production of ‘Jillian Jiggs’. A combination of authour Phoebe Gilman best known stories in her Jillian Jiggs line of books for children.

The Dryden Children’s Delight Series has one more show in its 2017-18 season, welcoming Mexican/Caribbean music and dance troupe Cascada de Flores and their show ‘The Tree and the Donkey Who Loved To Sing’ — May 4, 6:30 p.m. at The Centre. Photo by Chris Marchand