Alumni game and dance planned for Dudley Hewitt Cup kickoff

By Michael Christianson

The Dudley Hewitt Cup is coming to Dryden from May 1-5. The Central Canadian Junior A Championship will feature the best teams from across the province but before the games begin the Dryden GM Ice Dogs will kick everything off with a community celebration.

On April 28 an Ice Dogs Alumni game will be held at the Memorial Arena with puck drop at 4 p.m. The game will be followed by a Community kickoff party and dance in arena #2 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 for each event.

“We’re looking at the Alumni Game and the party afterwards as our community kickoff to the whole Dudley week,” said team President Mike Sveinson. “We’ve made both of the events affordable and we’re doing them more as a celebration of community and the team, for anyone who has anything to do with the team over the last 20 years.”

The Alumni game will be a culmination of hard work by Ice Dogs volunteers to bring the alumni together in one place. Former team members came together on facebook with a couple hundred interested but only so many could join the final team. A friendly rivalry between the Ice Dogs and the Dryden GM Ice Dogs has already formed.

“A friend of ours, Mike English is going to be there, local guy, a player from year one, then we have players from last year like for example, Braeden Allkins will be there,” said Sveinson. “Both won championships with the Ice Dogs, the first one and the last one and everything in between. Lots of local guys, lots of guys from out of town; the roster looks a lot like any regular season Ice Dogs roster in terms of your split between local guys and from out of province, out of country.”

Sveinson stressed that a successful community gathering will make for a successful Dudley Hewitt Cup week.