Snow Drags wrap up season with third event



By Michael Christianson

Wabigoon Lake was once again buzzing for the Dryden Drag Racing Association’s (DDRA) final event of the season but organizers are already looking forward to more.

March 24 was the third and final event of a successful racing revival.

“This season was such a great success in terms of the interest level it’s with absolute certainty that the DDRA will host three races again next season,” said Laura Zajarny. “Interest is pretty strong to hold grass drags if it is possible from a location perspective. As well there is interest in having a swap meet in the late summer/early fall to get everyone geared up.”

The first race of the season saw 51 racers, then 47 in February, and 37 in March. Zajarny says she is pleased with the attendance. She points out racers came from Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Ear Falls and they had one fellow from the US at their last event.

“It was really nice to see the attendance of the children that were racing from January to March more than double. We had 11 or 12 little ones racing on the weekend which was really neat,” said Zajarny.

The DRRA wants to thank all their sponsors and the EMS that was on site and provided by the KDSB.

Event Results — 1st and 2nd place winners,

March 24, Dryden Flying Club

Stk 600 Kevin Lapointe – Yamaha and Lui Zappitelli – Arctic Cat

Stk 700 Bob Bunney – Yamaha and Jeff Storrey – Yamaha

Stk 800 Mike Mansfield – Polaris and Jeff Storrey – Yamaha

Stk 900 Mike Mansfield – Polaris and Brett Favot – Arctic Cat

N/S Stk 600 Kevin Lapointe – Yamaha and Bruce Corbeil – Polaris

N/S Stk 700 Remo Knecht – Yamaha and Kevin Lapointe – Yamaha

N/S Stk 800 Bob Bunney – Yamaha and Chris Mireault – Ski Doo

N/S Stk 900 Bob Bunney – Yamaha and Gerry Legros – Ski Doo

Imp. Stk 600 Bob Bunney – Yamaha and Jeff Storrey – Yamaha

Imp Stk 700 Jeff Storrey Yamaha and Kevin Lapointe – Yamaha

Imp Stk 800 Mike Mansfield – Polaris and Jeff Storrey – Yamaha

Imp Stk 900 Mike Mansfield – Polaris and Tano Ricci – Ski Doo

Imp Stk 1000 Tano Ricci – Ski Doo and Jeff Storrey – Yamaha

Pro Stk 700 Back Woods – Yamaha and Jeff Storrey – Yamaha

Pro Stk 800 Mike Mansfield – Polaris and John Whalen – Arctic Cat

Pro Stk 900 Back Woods – Yamaha and Mike Mansfield – Polaris

4 Stk Bst. Trail Remo Knecht – Yamaha and Ramano Ferrara – Arctic Cat

4 Stk Bst Mod Sam Sabko – Arctic Cat and Back Woods – Yamaha

VINTAGE – Kristina Andersen – Yamaha and Remo Knecht – Yamaha

Queen of the Drags – Kristina Andersen – Yamaha

King of the Snow – Sam Sabko – Arctic Cat