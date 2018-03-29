Remillard resigns as city’s CAO

By Dryden Observer Staff

The City of Dryden is looking for a new CAO after it was announced, Monday, that Ernie Remillard has resigned his post.

“We are saddened to hear of Mr. Remillard’s resignation as Chief Administrative Officer. Council respects his decision to do so, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours,” said Deputy Mayor, Nick Beyak in a news release, Monday.

Mr. Remillard was hired by the City in July 2016 and spent many years as President & CEO of the Northern Lights Credit Union. The City benefitted greatly from his experiences in the financial sector.

“I want to personally thank Council and Staff for their extremely hard work and support during this time, as it was a very difficult decision to make. I have accepted a new role in Winnipeg, to be closer to specialized medical facilities for my daughter, who has complex medical needs. I wish to thank the community for their support during this time and will always consider Dryden home,” said outgoing Chief Administrative Officer, Ernie Remillard.

Mr. Remillard will continue to be in his position as Chief Administrative Officer until Friday, April 13th, 2018.

There will be a Special Council Meeting this week to discuss next steps regarding filling the position of Interim Chief Administrative Officer.