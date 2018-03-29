Public safety first priority in fire fighter dispute, says City

By Dryden Observer Staff

The City of Dryden offered an update to their plans to move forward in shoring up the city’s fire service in the face of an impasse with its volunteer fire fighters who suspended their services, Feb. 23.

The City released the following statement on March 28.

“On Friday, February 23rd, 2018, some members from the Dryden Fire Service (Hall 1) withdrew their fire fighting services for the City of Dryden.

As an interim measure, the City has employed the services of five (5) contract professional fire fighters. These fire fighters possess the necessary qualifications to be professional fire fighters in the Province of Ontario. They have completed the Pre-Fire Fighter Education and Training Program at Confederation College in Thunder Bay, which includes being certified Emergency Medical Responders and are qualified with hazmat operations and rescue techniques.

In addition to the five (5) contracted fire fighters, the City has maintained support from Dryden Fire Hall 2, several Fire Hall 1 volunteers and Dryden Fire Services staff. As well, the City is also being supported by agreements with neighbouring fire services in Oxdrift and Wabigoon.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been made aware of the situation and is monitoring the public safety aspects of our fire protection plan. The Fire Chief, has confirmed that the City is fully achieving relevant standards for effective and efficient fire service

operations. Our citizens and properties are protected.

The City will begin recruitment to the Dryden Fire Service this week and information regarding volunteer fire fighter opportunities will be posted to the City of Dryden’s website: www.dryden.ca

In April, Council will be discussing and reviewing their options regarding the long-term future of the Dryden Fire Services operations.

Public safety is and always will be the priority.