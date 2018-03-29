Power project gets $1.6 billion

Federal and provincial governments announce funding to connect Far North communities to grid power

By Dryden Observer Staff

An Indigenous-led electrical transmission project with its sights on pushing grid power into Ontario’s Far North has received federal and provincial government funding to the tune of $1.6 billion.

To connect remote First Nations communities to the electrical grid, Wataynikaneyap Power will develop, manage construction, and operate approximately 1,800 kilometers of lines in northwestern Ontario.

Phase One of the project, underway already, will upgrade the current 115kV transmission line servicing Pickle Lake to 230kV. Phase Two will push deep into the Far North, connecting 17 remote First Nations communities. In August of 2017, the federal government also announced $60 million for Wataynikaneyap Power’s Pikangikum Project — a 99 km high voltage line that is part of Phase Two.

“This Project will redefine the relationships and the landscape of how business must be conducted with the First Nations through creating a sustainable First Nation equity position overall,” says Kenequanash. “This provides the foundation for the communities to participate meaningfully in the economic prosperity of this country. We would like to thank both levels of government who’ve supported our vision of owning a major infrastructure in our homelands. Now we need to get the line that brings light into the communities. These are exciting times!”

The partnership consists of 22 First Nations who are leading this project and equally own 51 per cent, while industry partner, Fortis Inc. (“Fortis”), owns 49 per cent of the project. The vast majority of partner communities currently rely on diesel generators which have become financially unsustainable, environmentally risky and inadequate to meet community needs. Diesel generation constrains communities’ ability to add new homes or other critical infrastructure to support community growth.

“By eliminating dependency on costly diesel generation, the Wataynikaneyap Power Project will create new economic opportunities and greatly improve the quality of life in these remote First Nation communities. This project is an important step in Ontario’s journey of healing and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples,” says Jane Philpott, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada.

The funding framework goals include connection of remote First Nations communities, capacity building and the establishment of a viable transmission business to be eventually owned and operated 100 per cent by First Nations.

In addition to the significant savings associated with the avoided cost of diesel generation, the Project is estimated to create 769 jobs during construction and nearly $900 million in socio-economic value. These include lower greenhouse gas emissions (more than 6.6 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent GHG emissions are estimated to be avoided), as well as improved health of community members, and ongoing benefits from increased economic growth.

“Connecting remote First Nation communities to Ontario’s safe, clean and reliable electricity grid is a priority for the Province, and is a key part of our plan to create fairness and opportunity for all Ontarians,” says Minister Glenn Thibeault, Ontario Minister of Energy. “By eliminating dependency on costly diesel generation, the Wataynikaneyap Power Project will create new economic opportunities and greatly improve the quality of life in these remote First Nation communities.”