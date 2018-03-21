Natural Gas leak illustrates need for caution with snow/ice around meters



Submitted

At 9:05 p.m. Sunday evening fire personnel from Dryden Fire Service were dispatched to a leak of Natural Gas coming from a meter in the rear of a commercial occupancy at 51 Whyte Avenue in Dryden.

Union Gas made the request to have fire personnel on scene to assist with evacuation of surrounding properties and remain on scene while utility crews repaired the issue.

Dryden Police Service and Union Gas were on scene upon Dryden Fire Service arrival. Dryden Fire Service assisted Police with evacuations at other buildings on Whyte Avenue, Duke Street and Princess Street. Fire crews also entered the adjacent Whyte Avenue address with Union Gas to ensure that this location had no accumulation of natural gas build up.

Firefighters working with Union Gas remained on “stand by status” until Union Gas secured the meter on the rear of 51 Whyte and shut off the gas leak.

“Homeowners and businesses are reminded to check their natural gas meters and rooftop heating equipment as melting snow can cause ice buildup when it freezes overnight. Damage to gas meter fixtures due to heavy snow/ice buildup or snow removal is suspected to be the cause of this leak,” said Fire Chief Ryan Murrell.

One Pumper, one Rescue, two Incident Commanders and four Dryden Police personnel responded to this incident for a total of thirteen public safety personnel.

Dryden Fire Service is reminding you to work safely when clearing snow from around buildings including rooftops so as to not bury or damage natural gas meters or risers.