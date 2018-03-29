More boreholes in store as NWMO continues to examine Ignace as potential site for repository

By Michael Christianson

Ignace remains as one of five communities still being considered by The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) as a site where Canada’s used nuclear fuel can be safely contained and isolated in a deep geological repository and work has progressed in the last year.

“To date we have drilled one initial borehole in the Ignace area, it’s about 35 kilometers west of Ignace, sort of halfway between Ignace and Wabigoon Lake Ojibwe Nation. That work was completed in January, it will take about a full year to get all the results back but the preliminary, and very preliminary, assessments don’t show any surprises,” said Pat Dolcetti, the regional communications manager with the NWMO. “Ultimately we will need to drill perhaps a couple of dozen boreholes at the site, and obviously we don’t know where that is going to be yet, Ignace is one of five communities in the process. What I really want to stress is that in order to reach this step we couldn’t do it without the work of the people in the communities especially in the communities of Ignace and Wabigoon Lake Ojibwe Nation; without their cooperation this just would not happen.”

Dolcetti says the next steps are to drill more boreholes near the site and that work will get underway later this year. Ignace was the first to get a borehole because they were one of the first to join the process in 2009.

He encourages everyone to visit the Learn More Centre in the Town Plaza in Ignace to get more information and check out their interactive displays.

NWMO highlighted Canada’s plan for safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel as a national infrastructure project estimated to cost $24 billion. With the potential to be an economic engine for many decades in the area where it is located the organization expects the project will create an average of 1,165 jobs per year for local residents during the construction phase. During the operations phase they expect a number of jobs for local residents will increase to an average of 1,340 per year. Given the projects extended time frame they expect there to be many opportunities for people living in the area.

One opportunity for the chosen community is a Centre of Expertise which will act as a learning centre as well as a community meeting space.

“Adaptive phase management which is the name for Canada’s plan for the safe long-term management of used nuclear fuel has two end components: One is the deep geological repository for the management of the used fuel and the other is a Centre of Expertise,” said NWMO Senior Communications Manager Bradley Hammond. “The Centre of Expertise will be a physical place that will be identified with the community, this would be the successful community that would be identified as a single preferred site for the deep geological repository by 2023, and the Centre of Expertise would act as an international hub for learning; it could be the scientists or researchers from groups like NWMO, our organization or potentially from our partner companies or partner organizations all around the world, whether that’s out colleagues at the nuclear waste management organization in Japan equivalent organizations in France or Sweden or Finland. The idea is it would be a clearing house for information, an opportunity for information sharing, a place where advanced research and monitoring of DGR could take place and then on top of that a lot of the components or envisioning of the Centre of Expertise itself would be determined in concert or in lock step with the local preferred site and of course potentially surrounding Indigenous communities as well.”

Greg Plain, Senior Engagement Advisor, Aboriginal Relations for NWMO has visited many communities across Ontario and has engaged with First Nations in the area including Lac Seul and Eagle Lake to speak about, and hear concerns about, the project in Igance. He says the various communities have been engaged in the consultations.

“They are far advanced in the process, they’ve been on board with the process for a lot longer than the other communities, we’re very happy with their successes, especially going through the first borehole and the consultation that we’ve done with the surrounding communities, it’s been very positive working with them,” said Plain.