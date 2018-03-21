GM Ice Dogs clinch regular season title

By Dryden Observer Staff

For the first time in franchise history the Dryden GM Ice Dogs are the regular season champions two years in a row, once again earning them home ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Ice Dogs earned the title playing their final two games of the regular season on the road.

On Thursday, the boys took on the English River Miners and Kris Hamlin opened the scoring in the first period. Minutes later Spencer Milne tied it up for the Miners.

The second period saw a few power plays but no goals.

In the third period Malcolm Huemmert scored just over four minutes into the final frame and that goal would be the game winner. The Dryden GM Ice Dogs won the contest 2-1.

On Friday, the Dogs were in Fort Frances to take on the Lakers.

Jack Bernie scored the lone goal of the first period to put Fort on top after twenty minutes.

In the second Eric Stout got his thirtieth goal of the year on a power play to tie the game. Bernie got another to tie the game before the Ice Dogs capitalized on another power play.

In the third period the Bernie show continued for the Lakers as he grabbed the hat trick early in the final frame. Later in the third Huemmert managed to find the back of the net to force extra time and keep the clinching dream alive.

No goals in extra time led to a shootout with the only goal going to Stout to secure a final regular season win for the Ice Dogs.

Meanwhile the SIJHL playoffs have already begun with The Minnesota Iron Rangers facing the Thunder Bay North Stars in the quarterfinal series.