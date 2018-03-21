BMO bank robber caught in Kenora

Submitted

The Dryden Police Service have laid charges in the BMO Bank Robbery.

On March 12, 2018 at 3:43pm, Dryden Police Service received a 911 call reporting that a male wearing a disguise and displaying a knife was inside the bank demanding money.

The accused briefly encountered staff within the bank then left on foot. The accused did not obtain any money and no physical injuries were reported by any of the witnesses present. Police conducted a search of the downtown core being unsuccessful in locating the accused. The Bank of Montreal was able to immediately provide footage of the crime that was broadcast to the public. The accused was arrested after having contact with the Kenora OPP on unrelated matters.

Charged is a 31 year-old resident of Dieppe, New Brunswick. He has been charged with Robbery with a Weapon and Wearing a Disguise under the Criminal Code.

He is currently in custody in Kenora, awaiting a bail hearing.

The Dryden Police Service would like to thank the public for their help in this matter. If you witnessed this crime, you are asked to contact the Dryden Police Service Crime Unit at 807-223-1137.ou are asked to contact the Dryden Police Service Crime Unit at 807-223-1137.