Una Mary Jackson – 1937 – 2017

Una Jackson, age 80 years, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Princess Court on December 29, 2017.

Una was born in Kenora to Hazel and Larry James. She moved to Atikokan for employment and met her future husband while attending church services. One year later, in 1956, they married and started their family. They moved to Dryden where Una spent time volunteering at ARC Industries and raising her family. She took a job as a support worker at ARC and later became the Manager, a position she held for 18 years.

Una loved entertaining and having fun. She was very intelligent and had a thirst for knowledge showing a special interest in astronomy, geology and history and she was an avid Royal watcher. Later in life Una went back to school and earned her Certificate in the Applied Vocational Rehabilitation Program with Honours of which she was very proud.

Una retired from ARC Industries in 1986 and set out to learn the skills of quilting, sewing and crafting. Above all else Una loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was beyond generous and would constantly pass down both possessions and knowledge.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years Bob, daughter Jean (Dan) Kruchak, sons David (Joelle) Jackson and Mark (Teri) Jackson, by 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother and step-father Hazel and Joe Morgan, her father Larry James, her sister Lorraine Fadden and brother Herb James.

Cremation has taken place and interment of ashes will be held at the St. James Cemetery in Murillo, ON at a later date. Should friends desire in lieu of flowers donations to Princess Court DECO of the Second Chance Pet Network may be made through the Stevens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 412 Dryden P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca.

Emisary

Flying as high

as a butterfly

Wings of an

angel reach

The sky.