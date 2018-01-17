Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Two killed, three injured in collision

News — 17 January 2018

Submitted

On January 13, 2018 at approximately 5:30 pm officers from the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a multi vehicle collision on Highway 17, Machin Township; west of Vermillion Bay.

An east bound motor vehicle, an SUV car, lost control and collided with a west bound Commercial Motor Vehicle (tractor trailer unit). Dryden & Kenora Ambulance and Machin Fire Department attended the scene to assist the occupants of the vehicles.  

The driver and front passenger of the east bound SUV car died as a result of the collision and the other 3 passengers in the back of the SUV vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment and later air lifted by ORNGE air ambulance to Winnipeg for further treatment. The deceased have been identified as Dustin McLaughlin (31 years of age) of Portage La Prairie, MB and Cheyanne McLaughlin (13 years of age) of Nipigon, ON.  The occupant of the tractor trailer unit was uninjured. 

The Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit attended the scene to conduct their investigation. 

Highway 17 was closed completely for approximately 9 hours.

