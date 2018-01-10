Theresa Marie Toussaint – 1930 – 2017

The family of Theresa Toussaint is very sad to announce the unexpected passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother in her home on December 29 at the age of 87.

She is predeceased by husband Roy Krieger in April 1982 and husband Louis Toussaint October 2017. Theresa is survived by her daughter Della Krieger (Glenn) of Sudbury, son Brian Krieger (Nicki) of Brechin, ON, step-children: Jean Guy Toussaint (Deanna) of Calgary, Francine Higgins (James) of Dryden, Angeline Toussaint and Corinne Burns (Jerry), both of Cochrane, by 18 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her sister Albertine Roussin and brother Joseph Marion, both of Dryden as well as numerous other relatives.

Theresa was the youngest daughter born into a large family of 13 siblings in Ste Amelie Manitoba. She came to Dryden at an early age with members of her family to find work and a new life away from the farm. She married her first husband on November 27 1948. Together they raised two children Della and Brian and enjoyed a good life in their home on Wabigoon Lake. After Roy passed away she learned to live on her own for a few years before she met Louis in 1985 and joined the Toussaint family. She now had four more children Jean Guy, Francine, Angie and Corrine to enrich her life.

Louis and Theresa travelled across Canada and The United States even venturing to the Bahamas to enjoy a winter holiday. They welcomed new grandchildren and great grandchildren as their family grew. In their later years they enjoyed bingo and the many musical events at Patricia Gardens where they lived until their death.

Theresa will be remembered for her sense of humour and her love of practical jokes, her perogies beyond compare and her devotion to family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Patricia Gardens for taking such good care of our mother, Dr. Moir for his attention to their medical needs and to our special cousin Liz for being there when she was needed.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 4th at 11:00 A.M. in Our Saviour Lutheran Church with Pastor James Wood officiating. Interment will take place in the Dryden Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Moffat Chapel of Stevens Funeral Homes.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Dryden Regional Health Services Foundation or to a local charity of your choice online or through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca