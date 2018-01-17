Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Snowmobile races returning to Dryden, Jan. 20

News — 17 January 2018
Observer file photo


By Michael Christianson

The Dryden And Area Snow Drag Race Association will be hosting snowmobile drag races on Saturday January 20th at the Dryden Flying Club on Wabigoon Lake.  Registration will be open on the day of the event from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. with races beginning at 10:30 a.m.. The event is open to the public and all classes for every make and model of snow mobile will be racing. 

“It’s long overdue,” said Race Association President Kris Wood. “I think it’s going to be a good event for the entire community. Already we have a lot of people from out of town who indicate that they’re coming so that should help, especially this time of year with the exception of hockey tournaments and what not for some revenue to the community I think it’s a good thing.”

Wood says that they hope to hold similar events in February and March. 

The races are 660-foot drag races with up to four competitors at a time for each class. 

More information can be found on the Dryden And Area Snow Drag Race Association’s Facebook page.

