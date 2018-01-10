In loving memory of Roy Emmett Purvis, age 74 years, who passed away suddenly on Monday December 25th, 2017 in the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Roy is survived by his nieces Liann (Jim) Sims of Calgary and Holly (James) Morris of Brandon, nephew Rory (Yvette) Burns of Dryden, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to a charity of your choice through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca