Ridin’ the Rails

Cameron Skene makes use of a terrain park feature on the Main run at Dryden Ski Club, Jan. 4.

Temperatures of minus-22 degrees Celcius saw only the heartiest skiers and snowboarders enjoying the slopes that day.

On Jan. 10, the club looks forward to the start of Wednesday Night Skiing, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (weather pending).

On Saturday, the club plans to host a work party to brush the northernmost slope of the Senior run in preparation for the much anticipated opening of Tow #4 which, pending a favourable inspection this week should open for skiing and snowboarding on Sunday Jan. 14.

Nordic trails are in excellent shape, groomed for classic and skate skiing. Ski club visitors can also explore the backside of the ski area on a new snowshoe route.

For updates on hours of operation, events and rentals, check out the club’s website at skidryden.com, or browse their Facebook Page.

Photos by Chris Marchand