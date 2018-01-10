Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Ridin’ the Rails

Featured Posts — 10 January 2018
Ridin’ the Rails

Cameron Skene makes use of a terrain park feature on the Main run at Dryden Ski Club, Jan. 4. 

Temperatures of minus-22 degrees Celcius saw only the heartiest skiers and snowboarders enjoying the slopes that day.
On Jan. 10, the club looks forward to the start of Wednesday Night Skiing, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (weather pending). 
On Saturday, the club plans to host a work party to brush the northernmost slope of the Senior run in preparation for the much anticipated opening of Tow #4 which, pending a favourable inspection this week should open for skiing and snowboarding on Sunday Jan. 14.

Nordic trails are in excellent shape, groomed for classic and skate skiing. Ski club visitors can also explore the backside of the ski area on a new snowshoe route.

For updates on hours of operation, events  and rentals, check out the club’s website at skidryden.com, or browse their Facebook Page.
          Photos by Chris Marchand

Share

Related Articles

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook