Regional Kindergarten Registration Week, Feb. 26 to March 2

Submitted

The school boards of Northwestern Ontario have teamed up to offer families a Regional Kindergarten Registration Week for 2018. During this

special week, February 26th to March 2nd, schools across Northwestern Ontario will be hosting open house events and activities to support families with

registering their child for school for September 2018.

Children born in 2014 who will be 4 years old on or before December 31, 2018, are ready to start kindergarten in September 2018.

Although schools accept new registrations anytime, the Regional Kindergarten Registration Week is a great opportunity to visit your neighbourhood schools, learn about programs and opportunities, meet the educational teams and register your child for school in the fall.

The school boards involved in the Regional Kindergarten Registration Week 2018 are the Keewatin Patricia District School Board, Conseil scholaire de district Catholique des Aurores boréales, the Kenora Catholic District School Board, the Rainy River District School Board and the Northwest Catholic District School Board.