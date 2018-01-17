Michael Kitney – September 6, 1983 – January 4, 2018

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful Michael, beloved husband and best friend of Lynsey, loving father of Kieran, beloved son of Rosemary and Paul, loved brother and friend to Sean (Chika) and Mark and dear grandson of Patricia Logan. Michael was a fun uncle to Akira and Kai, a dear nephew to Kathleen and Christine Logan and Karen (Jack) Kennedy, and a special cousin to Caitlin, Danielle and Katyanna Eales. He was the loved son in law of Phyllis and Ray Bauldic, brother in law to Chelsea and Andrew. Michael was predeceased by his grandparents Glad and John Kitney, and James Logan.

After attending Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough, Michael graduated from Sir Sandford Fleming College and Trent University. Mike began his career with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), working across northern Ontario, including Red Lake and Fort Frances. Michael finally settled in Dryden as a Fire Operations Supervisor, where he embraced everything northern Ontario had to offer.

Michael lived his life to the fullest; he was an avid outdoorsman with a great love of fishing, hunting and sports. He was loved by his many friends and colleagues throughout Ontario for his outstanding character and personality. Mike faced Leukemia with incredible courage, strength and unwavering positivity. His family will be eternally grateful to the MNRF and the Dryden community for their love and support over these many difficult months. Michael passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday January 4th with his family by his side.

A celebration of life took place on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Dryden Agricultural Centre with Pastor Nik Amodeo officiating. Interment followed in the Dryden Cemetery. A celebration of Michael’s life will also be held in Peterborough later this month.

“May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine softly on your face and until we meet again, may God hold you in his arms”.

Forever in our hearts.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tamarack House through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave,. Dryden, ON, P8N 2X3.

