Fire Chief: Family fire safety plans crucial to surviving house fires

By Dryden Observer Staff

In the wake of a fatal fire in Oshawa last week the Dryden Fire Service wants to remind the public to make sure that they have working smoke alarms on every story of their home and outside all sleeping areas, and have practiced a home fire escape plan with everyone in their home.

“Fire moves so fast that you may have mess than 60 seconds to safely escape a fire, so early warning is crucial to survival,” said Fire Chief Ryan Murrell. “Only working smoke alarms give you that early warning.”

Just as important as having working smoke alarms is making sure everyone in your home knows exactly what to do to escape before a fire occurs. Practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home.

“It is up to you to make sure these types of tragedies do not happen in Dryden,” said Murrell.

Simple smoke and carbon monoxide alarm tips:

-Install smoke alarms on every story and outside all sleeping areas of your home. For added protection, install a smoke alarm in every bedroom according to manufacturer’s recommendations.

-Install carbon monoxide alarms outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

-Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly by pressing the test button. Change the batteries every year.

Simple steps for home fire escape planning include:

-Everyone should know two ways out of each room, if possible.

-All exits must be unobstructed and easy to use.

-Practice your home fire escape plan.

-Once out, stay out. Never re-enter a burning building.