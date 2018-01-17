Dryden fire fighters hope to protect Association Room

By Michael Christianson

President of the Dryden Fire Fighters Association (DFFA) Chris Stoiber gave a heartfelt address to Dryden City Council on Monday night, joined by a full room of fire fighters both active and retired, to request an official lease or purchasing agreement of the Association Room at the Dryden Fire Service Hall 1.

Stoiber described the room as a safe place where DFFA members can take time to process and discuss their difficult duties.

“Every incident takes a toll on us whether it be emotionally, physically or psychologically but more importantly our families are also affected as well. Most family members are unaware of what situations we are going to when we respond to an incident and most will never know what happened in those incidents either,” said Stoiber. “Fire fighters are not always able to come home right after some of the incidences we respond to and be there for their families. There are calls where we need to have a safe haven where we can decompress with fellow members of our team enabling us to share the burden of the incidence before we get home. This is where our fire family and brotherhood and sisterhood is built.”

Council acknowledged all the hard work the Dryden Fire Service does for the community and said they would need time to go about the process of fulfilling an agreement.