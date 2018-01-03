DRHC CEO wins leadership award

By Michael Christianson

Wade Petranik, Chief Executive Officer, received the North West Local Health Integration Network 2017 Leadership Award for Distinguished Contribution in Thunder Bay, Ontario on December 11, 2017.

Since the North West LHIN Leadership Award began in 2015, this is the first Distinguished Contribution Award to be announced by the North West LHIN. The award acknowledges individuals, teams or organizations that have made a significant contribution to the advancement of health system transformation.

“The North West LHIN Board of Directors takes great pride in highlighting the exemplary leaders in our region who are improving health care delivery, integration and innovation for the benefit of Northwestern Ontarians. I couldn’t be more pleased to congratulate Wade Petranik on his Leadership Award for Distinguished Contribution,” stated Gil Labine, Board Chair with the North West Local Health Integration Network.

Citing Mr. Petranik’s exceptional leadership and commitment to the health system, Angela Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital submitted the nomination.

“I can think of no one more deserving of this award,” said Bishop. “Wade has been instrumental in the establishment of a Family Health Team and understands the value of physician recruitment for service to the community. He has been one of the founders for the Kenora Rainy River Regional Laboratory Program, is an active advocate for the regional orthopaedic program bringing hip and knee replacements out of the tertiary hospital and into regional hospitals, and continues to advocate and work toward an integrated local health system in Dryden and area. Wade has been a strong voice and effective leader for small, rural and northern hospitals at regional and provincial levels.”

Petranik’s dedication to the patient experience is further exemplified by his support and advocacy for a culture of caring at the DRHC. Focused on providing compassionate, high quality care while creating and sustaining a healthy workplace has been a long-term goal for the DRHC.

“We are very fortunate to work with Wade to ensure the delivery of high quality care,” adds Board Chair, Karen Seeley. “Wade is driven to make sure our loved ones have access to the best care possible, right here at home as well as across the region. His visionary leadership has put the DRHC in well-respected spotlights for success, innovation and collaboration throughout the region and across the Province.”

“To me the award is more of an acknowledgement of the great work this organization has done, the entire organization, not just myself,” said Petranik. “It takes a team effort and we have been progressive and innovative and performing well over a long period of time and I think that’s a testament to how we work together: medical staff, volunteers, the board of course, all of our front line staff and health professionals that work in various areas of the system, our family health team, our mental health and addictions program and the hospital staff. Can’t say enough about how they inspire me every day to make the system better.”