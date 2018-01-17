Community Well-Being Plan discussed at council

By Michael Christianson

Inspector Ann Tkachyk presented information to Dryden City Council on Monday regarding a full scale Well Being Plan for the city.

The Dryden Area Risk Response Team (DARRT) created a situation table to bring multiple human service sectors together to identify and intervene in crisis. The steering committee partners include DPS, OPP, DRHC, Dryden Crisis Response, Dryden Mental Health and Addictions, Treaty 3 Police, KDSB, Hoskizaki House and many others.

The response team aims to collectively identify systemic issues and risk factors that are prevalent and to provide a network of support to vulnerable populations; vulnerable groups such as homeless, impoverished, marginalized and those dealing with mental health and addictions.

The steering committee partners have begun the process of creating a Mental Health, Addictions and Well-Being Plan but Tkachyk says that many other communities, including Kenora, already have a plan and that Dryden need to catch up.

“As a 26 year police officer in Dryden we’re probably about 10 years behind where we should be,” said Tkachyk.

The community wellbeing plan will be shared commitment between Ignace, Wabigoon, Dryden, Eagle Lake and Machin, all areas that coexist and use Drden as a main hub.

The group will hold sessions to speak about the community wellbeing plan on Feburary 5 and 6 at the Centre from 9 a.m.-4 p.m..