Busy start to 2018 for GM Ice Dogs



By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs started 2018 with four games last week.

The first game of the year was a road game against the English River Miners.

The first goal of the year belonged to Kris Hamlin who scored just under three minutes into the first period on an Ice Dogs power play.

Wyatt Lawrence added another power play goal in the first period to leave the game 2-0 after twenty minutes.

In the second period English River struck back with a goal from Nic Herringer and another from Michael Di Lullo on the power play.

Tristan Simm regained the lead for the Ice Dogs before the end of the second period.

A hard fought third period led to a power play goal from Miner Brody Jennings and woud lead to extra time.

In over time Jennings got the game winning goal for the Miners at 4:46.

English River outshot the Ice Dogs 41-33.

Back at home on Friday night the Dryden GM Ice Dogs hosted the Miners.

Eric Stout and Trey Palermo each got a goal for the Ice Dogs in the opening period.

The second period was scoreless between the two teams. In the third period Jennings got the Miners on the board but Brendan Jay and Jacen Bracko answered back to secure a 4-1 Ice Dogs win.

The next night the Ice Dogs welcomed the Fort Frances Lakers to the Memorial Arena.

In the first period Ian Jarvis scored first on a Lakers power play.

Almost ten minutes later Woody Galbraith dug deep to pop in a goal on Lakers goalie Brett Akins. Before the end of the frame Lawrence added another for the Dogs.

The second period began with an early goal from Jack Dunnell to tie the game for the Lakers. Close to the end of the second Bracko got the Ice Dogs back on top.

The third period saw Christian Ward tie the game for Fort Frances that would lead to extra time.

A scoreless overtime period forced a shootout. Matthew Pitchenese and Jacen Bracko scored back to back on Akins and Ice Dogs goaltender Jacob Gnidziejko stopped both of Fort’s shooters to gain an over time win for Dryden.

On Monday night, the Dryden GM Ice Dogs picked up a hat trick from Eric Stout while Landon Pavlisin turned aside all 34 shots he faced to post his first Superior International Junior Hockey League shutout as they rolled over the Fort Frances Lakers 8-0 at Memorial Arena.

Dryden is away this weekend for a pair of games against the #1 team in the CJHL, the Thief River Falls Norskies.